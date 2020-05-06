Iran warns nuclear deal leaders on their response to arms embargo extension, Rouhani claims

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani has written a letter to the leaders of the Iranian nuclear deal member states.

“If the arms embargo (on Iran) is to return one day, with any title, under any statement and with any mechanism, our response will be what I have mentioned in the last paragraph of the letter to the heads (of the JCPOA member states),” Tasnim reported quoting the president.

"The heads of state are well aware what our response will be in that case," he added.

According to him, the US made a 'stupid' measure and withdraw from the Iranian deal in 2018, Mehr reported.

"On May 8, 2018, under pressures of extremists in America, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and for Trump’s opposition to the ex-US president, Americans adopted a very stupid measure and withdrew from the JCPOA. They were thinking that Iran would instantly withdraw from the deal and the case would be referred to the UN Security Council and all achievements of the deal would be jeopardized in a night but Trump’s dream didn’t come true," Rouhani said while addressing a cabinet session on Wednesday,"

"It is some two months that Americans have woke up from a deep sleep and realized their big mistake in pulling out of the deal ... Same Israel, Saudi Arabia and American extremists will tell Trump that they have been wrong," he added.

"A wise approach for America is to return to the JCPOA, repent, and compensate the losses but those ruling in the White House now don’t have such a wisdom," the president added.