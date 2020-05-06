News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Iran warns nuclear deal leaders on their response to arms embargo extension, Rouhani claims
Iran warns nuclear deal leaders on their response to arms embargo extension, Rouhani claims
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani has written a letter to the leaders of the Iranian nuclear deal member states.

“If the arms embargo (on Iran) is to return one day, with any title, under any statement and with any mechanism, our response will be what I have mentioned in the last paragraph of the letter to the heads (of the JCPOA member states),” Tasnim reported quoting the president.

"The heads of state are well aware what our response will be in that case," he added.

According to him, the US made a 'stupid' measure and withdraw from the Iranian deal in 2018, Mehr reported.

"On May 8, 2018, under pressures of extremists in America, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and for Trump’s opposition to the ex-US president, Americans adopted a very stupid measure and withdrew from the JCPOA. They were thinking that Iran would instantly withdraw from the deal and the case would be referred to the UN Security Council and all achievements of the deal would be jeopardized in a night but Trump’s dream didn’t come true," Rouhani said while addressing a cabinet session on Wednesday,"

"It is some two months that Americans have woke up from a deep sleep and realized their big mistake in pulling out of the deal ... Same Israel, Saudi Arabia and American extremists will tell Trump that they have been wrong," he added.

"A wise approach for America is to return to the JCPOA, repent, and compensate the losses but those ruling in the White House now don’t have such a wisdom," the president added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MFA: Iran not required to respond to IAEA's false statements of concern
The IAEA’s concern over these facilities stems from false reports of spy agencies…
 Iranian nuclear deal to be discussed in Vienna
The parties will discuss the possibility of maintaining the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal…
Iran is committed to nuclear deal
Rouhani said this deal is still alive...
 Iran urges IAEA not to be affected by political considerations
His remarks came at a meeting with the IAEA Director General Rafael Gross in Vienna...
 Iran says EU must save nuclear deal despite US pressure
The time has come for Europe to play its role as the main player in the Iranian deal to save the nuclear deal...
 Envoy: Iran has no intention to quit nuclear deal
Iran considers itself to be a party to this deal and believe that they have obligations under this deal…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos