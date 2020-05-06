PM: Immediately after first COVID-19 case Armenia government’s first step was declaring state of emergency

YEREVAN. – Immediately after the discovery of the first case of the coronavirus infection in Armenia, the first step of the government became the state of emergency, the purpose of which is to prevent the spread of panic. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Wednesday’s National Assembly discussion of the report on the course of implementation of the government's 2019 program.
According to him, the second task was to enable the healthcare system to serve all citizens infected with the coronavirus. "We saw that there were not enough hospitals in many European countries, and people were being reanimated in the parks," Pashinyan said. "During the state of emergency, we have increased the number of beds at least five times—from 300 to 1,500, and another 150 beds will be provided in the coming days. In addition, we have prepared 600 hotel and hospital spaces for asymptomatic patients. We have also prepared 2,300 hotel spaces to isolate those who have been in contact with the infected. About 6,000 people have been isolated so far.”