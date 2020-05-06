PM: There are traitors in Armenia judicial, law enforcement systems

YEREVAN. – In 2019, we could not to resolve the issue of having an independent, credible judiciary. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this on Wednesday in the National Assembly while presenting the report on the course of execution of the 2019 state budget.
"It is our political will that democracy has no alternative in Armenia; only progress should be made in that issue," Pashinyan said. "The judiciary is the most important guarantee of our further economic and political development."
He emphasized that the biggest failure of the government in 2019 was the process of completely returning the money stolen from the people of Armenia. "It has both objective and subjective reasons,” the PM stressed. “We have failures in the fight against corruption; they have several layers. First, I want to fully admit that there are dedicated, high professionals in the judiciary.
But there are [also] devotees of the corruption system, and there are traitors in our judicial and law enforcement systems. ”
Pashinyan added that although there are no specific results yet, he is now 100-percent convinced that the corrupt system that has existed in Armenia for many years will be exposed based on the results of the ongoing investigations. "Rest assured that all corrupt people will be brought to justice, and what was stolen from the people will be returned," he concluded.