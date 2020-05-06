Armenian deputy PM denies rumors about his resignation

Armenian Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan has denied rumors about his resignation.
“Honestly, I don’t even know where this information came from? Probably from one or two posts on Facebook, which were later distributed by numerous websites. This indicates that serious problems continue to arise in our information field,” he noted.
In recent days, issues of disagreements between Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, Avinyan, members of the Civil Contract party, and the possible resignation of the Deputy PM have been widely discussed.