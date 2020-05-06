PM on environment minister’s dismissal: Not all tasks have been performed or underperformed

YEREVAN. – On Wednesday in the National Assembly, Hrant Ayvazyan, a member of the opposition Bright Armenia faction, asked Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan why Minister of Environment Erik Grigoryan had been fired.
The PM first listed the achievements made during this period in environment protection in Armenia. "But work is a complicated phenomenon, there come stages when it is necessary to make decisions," he added, in particular. "I believe that we are able to do the impossible, as we have done the impossible in 2018, we have done the impossible in 2019, too, but we must do the more impossible in 2020."
Pashinyan noted that not all the tasks were performed or overperformed, but, also, not all the tasks were underperformed or left without performing. "The truth is somewhere in between," the PM concluded.