AAA thanks Minnesota State Senator for authoring Senate resolution recognizing Artsakh's independence

Armenian Assembly in America has thanked Minnesota State Senator Mary Kiffmeyer (R-30) for authoring Senate resolution, S.R. 197, recognizing Artsakh’s independence, Armenian Assembly of America reported.
“The Armenian Assembly of America thanks Minnesota State Senator Mary Kiffmeyer (R-30) for authoring Senate resolution, S.R. 197, recognizing Artsakh’s independence.
The resolution is a welcome and important symbolic gesture that acknowledges and supports the basic human rights of the people of Artsakh to live, self-govern, and prosper freely and securely, and at peace with her neighbors.
The resolution also serves as a reminder that the States of California, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Rhode Island have recognized the independence of the Republic of Artsakh,” the Assembly wrote on its Facebook.