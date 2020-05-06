News
AAA thanks Minnesota State Senator for authoring Senate resolution recognizing Artsakh's independence
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Armenian Assembly in America has thanked Minnesota State Senator Mary Kiffmeyer (R-30) for authoring Senate resolution, S.R. 197, recognizing Artsakh’s independence, Armenian Assembly of America reported.

“The Armenian Assembly of America thanks Minnesota State Senator Mary Kiffmeyer (R-30) for authoring Senate resolution, S.R. 197, recognizing Artsakh’s independence.

The resolution is a welcome and important symbolic gesture that acknowledges and supports the basic human rights of the people of Artsakh to live, self-govern, and prosper freely and securely, and at peace with her neighbors.

The resolution also serves as a reminder that the States of California, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Rhode Island have recognized the independence of the Republic of Artsakh,” the Assembly wrote on its Facebook
