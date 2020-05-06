News
Armenia's index of economic activity amounts to 8.7% in January-February 2020
Armenia's index of economic activity amounts to 8.7% in January-February 2020
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

In January-February 2020, the index of economic activity in Armenia amounted to 8.7%, said Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday.

According to him, industry growth amounted to 15.3%. In the construction sector, growth was recorded at 5.8%, in trade - 6.3%, in the services sector - 11.2%.

“The consumer price index was 99.9%. We recorded a decline in prices. The average wage increased by 10.4%, and exports - by 8.8%. In the first quarter of this year, taxes paid to the state budget by large taxpayers increased by 11.3%,” he noted adding that tax revenues were overfulfilled by AMD 8.9 billion.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
