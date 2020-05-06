Azerbaijan ex-FM calls for starting war against Armenia

Armenia attorney: Investigator refuses to interrogate person whose testimony excludes accused’s guilt for 48 days

Pashinyan: Over 1 million people received direct aid from Armenian government

Armenian parliament employee tests positive for COVID-19, speaker says

Pashinyan: No solution to Karabakh conflict if it is unacceptable for people of Armenia, Artsakh

PM: Democratic stability established in Armenia

Armenia's index of economic activity amounts to 8.7% in January-February 2020

Armenian deputy PM denies rumors about his resignation

PM: Immediately after first COVID-19 case Armenia government’s first step was declaring state of emergency

AAA thanks Minnesota State Senator for authoring Senate resolution recognizing Artsakh's independence

Armenia premier: We have resolved matter of overpayments

Record number of deaths per day confirmed in Brazil

Armenia legislature adopts several amendments to current laws

Trump wears no COVID-19 mask at Honeywell factory

Armenia MP self-isolates since Tuesday

PM: Armenia succeeded in recording highest economic growth in 2019

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,782 in Armenia

US and Iran may exchange prisoners

225 ultra-modern video surveillance devices installed on the front line, Armenian minister's spokesperson claims

Pashinyan: After the revolution, Armenian state budget revenues increased by 43.6% over the year and 8 months

Speaker on distributing face masks: There is suspicion that Armenia parliament employee had COVID-19 contact

Armenian PM: Increase in salaries of civil servants as bonuses happened by my personal decision

US press reflects on tragic death of Diaspora Armenian

35 Armenian citizens to return from Almaty to Yerevan

Artsakh defense minister holds meeting

Well-known American-Armenian physician Noobar Janoian dies (PHOTOS)

Consulate general in Los Angeles urges to help Armenia citizens stranded in California

Armenia parliament resumes regular 4-day sittings

Newspaper: Armenia permanent population decreases

China records 2 COVID-19 cases per day

Newspaper: Retired Armenia PMs to also be allocated houses by state?

World oil prices increase

Trump confirms information about winding down COVID-19 task force

Newspaper: Judge Danibekyan to commute Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's precautionary measure of custody?

Newspaper: Deal made between Lydian company, Armenia government?

Armenia ruling party holds board meeting

Armenia ex-PM: Economy is collapsing, but government is not taking responsibility

Armenian Rockbite Games company's new game internationally recognized before release

One of citizens who received firearm injury during Gavar shootings transferred to hospital room

Armenia Lori Province Governor: 41 new patients with COVID-19, 2 of them have pneumonia

Armenia ex-PM on coronavirus situation in country

Head of Bright Armenia faction: If there is no will for reforms, there won't be reforms

Armenian MP complains about ban on visits and deliverables at penitentiary institutions

Several representatives of Karabakh's healthcare system receive awards

Artsakh MFA's comment on Operation 'Ring' of Azerbaijan disseminated in OSCE

Azatutyun Radio: Armenia PM's spokesperson: Appointment of National Security Service deputy director political decision

Armenia sends 100,000 face masks to Los Angeles

Ministry of Health: 3 dual infection cases recorded in Armenia

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council head receives Iran Ambassador

EU does not rule out resumption of domestic tourism in summer

Man throws his kids and self from 9th floor in Yerevan, Artsakh serviceman dies in Karabakh, 05.05.20 digest

Armenian President wishes speedy recovery to Russian PM who tested positive for COVID-19

Over AMD 62,000,000 provided as assistance to neutralize COVID-19 consequences in Armenia

Erik Grigoryan relieved of his post as Armenian minister of environment

Fauci: No scientific evidence the coronavirus was made in a Chinese lab

Armenian MP calls on Yerevan citizens to be alert during pandemic

Apple Music is now available on the web

Karabakh President-elect: Martuni mayor paid heed to my call and resigned

AMD 100 million raised via Yerevan-LA online concert: The fundraising continues

Armenian MP: Government needs to be able to locate citizens in need

Russia PM's spokesperson shares information about Mishustin's health condition

55 journalists die from COVID-19 worldwide

Iran and Turkey start talks on opening trade and business borders

Georgia willing to overcome COVID-19 before May 26

Monument to self-isolation placed at park in Saint Petersburg

Armenian MP: Azerbaijani defense minister's statement is highly propagandistic

Putin awards commemorative WWII medal to Kim Jong-un

Armenian minister: Government proposing radical reform in preschool education system

Japan's PM deplores intensification of US sanctions on Iran amid COVID-19

Armenia President signs several laws

Armenia Military Police convene consultation

Dollar gaining strength in Armenia

Armenian minister: Soldiers' and disabled persons' children to be admitted to kindergartens in order of priority

Communities listed in environmental impact assessment shall be funded

Armenia environment minister resigns?

Armenia army conducts practical driving training

Yerevan police find heroin, methadone pills

Armenia State Supervision Service waiting for PM to appoint new chief

EU member states discuss issue of opening external borders every week

Armenian, Kazakh FMs discuss details about special flight

Mayor of Artsakh's Martuni resigns, presents reason for decision

Armenia parliament majority member: Yerevan mayor will have to inform about donations exceeding AMD 1mn

Armenian authorities intend to regulate use of antibiotics in livestock feed

Armenia humanitarian mission sappers demine 5,041 square meters in Syria in April (PHOTOS)

COVID-19 not confirmed after re-testing of 140 polyclinic and hospital staff of Armenia’s Vardenis

Armenia ex-PM gives Pashinyan and FM advice on Artsakh

7 people detained in Azerbaijan amid social protests

EC representative: EU is committed to assist Armenia in economic recovery and development

Armenia Investigative Committee vice-chairman dismissed, appointed National Security Service deputy director

Criminal case launched into tragic incident at Yerevan building

Number of COVID-19 victims reaches 6,340 in Iran

Armenia PM chairs consultation devoted to capital expenditure programs for healthcare

Armenia delegation visit to Turkmenistan was canceled in 2019

Only 1 COVID-19 case recorded in Thailand

Armenia parliament does not put on agenda bill on amendments to law on Great Patriotic War veterans

US predicts 134 thousand COVID-19 deaths

Opposition Bright Armenia party leader: AMD 100bn should be injected into economy in May

Azerbaijan institutes criminal proceedings against senior officials

Man who threw himself, his children out of Yerevan building was Russia border troops’ officer, neighbors say

Anti-Corruption Bureau opens new case against Ukrainian Prosecutor General