Armenian MP: Referendum peremptory as long as there is parliament decision
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The referendum is peremptory as long as there is a decision of the National Assembly, and as far as I know, a date for the referendum must be set after the end of the legal regime of state of emergency. This is what head of the Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan told reporters today.

“While I was listening to the Prime Minister’s speech, I thought to myself that the government has done whatever our faction has said over the past two years after sharply criticizing us. We told the government there is no need for a referendum and there are other solutions. It’s up to the government to decide. The government decided to hold a referendum, but it might decide to cancel it,” Marukyan said.
