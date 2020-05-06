News
Armenian opposition MP: PM is director of National Security Service in Armenia
Armenian opposition MP: PM is director of National Security Service in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


I don't know Argishti Kyaramyan and don't know what his abilities are, but I do know that the Prime Minister is the ex officio director of the National Security Service in Armenia. This is what head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly told reporters in parliament today, touching upon the appointment of Argishti Kyaramyan to the position of deputy director of the National Security Service.

“This is stated in the Constitution that Serzh Sargsyan wrote along with Hrayr Tovmasyan. The Prime Minister is also the police chief, and consequently, if the Prime Minister has decided to appoint Argishti Kyaramyan, this means he is right from his perspective,” he said and reminded that there was a time when his political party had said that the positions of director of the National Security Service and police chief need to be political positions.

Two days ago, Argishti Kyaramyan was appointed vice-chairman of the Investigative Committee, and a day later, he was dismissed and appointed deputy director of the National Security Service.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
