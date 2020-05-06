PM: Democratic stability established in Armenia

Since May 2018, democratic stability has been established in Armenia, said Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday at the parliament.
According to him, Armenia is a stable democratic state.
"You know that authoritarian stability has been established in the country for many years," he noted adding that amid this, democratic stability may seem instability.
"But I want to point out that it was precisely democratic stability, the power of the people and democracy that was approved in Armenia, and nothing threatens them," he noted.
He also noted that in Armenia there is completely no political, criminal-mafia force that is capable of violating democratic stability.
"In all the international democracy indexes for 2019, Armenia registered impressive growth," the PM added.