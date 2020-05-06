News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
EU enters 'the deepest economic recession in its history', Paolo Gentiloni says
EU enters 'the deepest economic recession in its history', Paolo Gentiloni says
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The European Union has entered the deepest economic recession in its history, EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told reporters in Brussel.

The EU economy is predicted to contract by 7.5% this year, before growing by about 6% in 2021, ABC reported

"The group of 19 nations using the euro as their currency will see a record decline of 7.75% this year, and grow by 6.25% in 2021, the European Commission said in its Spring economic forecast."

“It is now quite clear that the EU has entered the deepest economic recession in its history," EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told reporters in Brussels. As the virus hit, “economic activity in the EU dropped by around one third practically overnight," he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PM: Armenian citizens required to comply with law and imposed restrictions
Armenia has not overcome COVID-19 because people do not take restrictions seriously...
 Armenia and Belarus FMs hold phone talk
The parties highlighted the close cooperation between the various branches of the MFAs...
 Health minister: 8 coronavirus patients in Armenia are hooked up to ventilators
Eighty are in severe condition, and 30 are in critical condition…
 Trump on COVID-19 deaths in US: I don't sleep at night thinking about it
"To the people that have lost someone, there's nobody...
 Iran records over 100 thousand COVID-19 cases
Jahanpour said that 1,680 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday...
 Armenia PM has telephone conversation with World Health Organization chief
They exchanged views on the global situation caused by the CVID-19 pandemic...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos