Wednesday
May 06
Armenia PM has telephone conversation with World Health Organization chief
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Director General  of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on the latter’s initiative.

The PM presented the COVID-19 situation in Armenia, and the steps being taken by the country’s government to fight against it.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the global situation caused by this pandemic.

PM Pashinyan underscored the work of the WHO in the current situation.

The parties also discussed the cooperation between the Armenian government and the WHO, as well as the prospects for its expansion.
Հայերեն and Русский
