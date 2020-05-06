Armenian opposition MP: Amendments to law on political parties won't change anything

There are many people who say the amendments to the Law on Political Parties will lead to major changes, but this is not the case. This is what head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Edmon Marukyan told reporters today, touching upon the draft amendments to the Law on Political Parties regarding which the Venice Commission has already sent its opinion.
“The parliament has already amended the law, and it’s rather liberal. There are some nuances that are being amended, but they won’t lead to changes in terms of the establishment or development of political parties,” Marukyan said.