Moody's reaffirms Ardshinbank's Rating with Stable Outlook

International rating agency Moody's affirmed Ardshinbank's rating with Stable outlook. The following ratings are assigned to the bank: Ba3 for LT Bank Deposits (Local Currency), B1 for LT Bank Deposits (Foreign), Ba3 for Baseline Credit Assessment, Ba2 for Counterparty Risk Assessment.
Moody’s reported that the bank’s sound pre-provision income at 3.3% of average total assets in 2019, underpinned by a healthy net interest margin and good cost efficiency, provides a good buffer for absorbing expected credit losses without affecting its capital position.
Ardshinbank highly values this assessment, which once again demonstrates the bank's reliability and high level of confidence, despite the crisis over the coronavirus disease.