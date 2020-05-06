News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Moody's reaffirms Ardshinbank's Rating with Stable Outlook
Moody's reaffirms Ardshinbank's Rating with Stable Outlook
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

International rating agency Moody's affirmed Ardshinbank's rating with Stable outlook. The following ratings are assigned to the bank: Ba3 for LT Bank Deposits (Local Currency), B1 for LT Bank Deposits (Foreign), Ba3 for Baseline Credit Assessment, Ba2 for Counterparty Risk Assessment.

Moody’s reported that the bank’s sound pre-provision income at 3.3% of average total assets in 2019, underpinned by a healthy net interest margin and good cost efficiency, provides a good buffer for absorbing expected credit losses without affecting its capital position.

Ardshinbank highly values this assessment, which once again demonstrates the bank's reliability and high level of confidence, despite the crisis over the coronavirus disease.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ardshinbank’s US$300 million 5-year Eurobond issue recognized as Deal of The Year in Europe by The Banker
The Banker reports: “Armenia’s economy demonstrated strong and sustained economic growth of ca. 7% per year in 2017-2019...
 IDBank offers a complete set of remote services
It has been more than a month already since we are communicating and working remotely...
 Union of Banks of Armenia issues statement
The banks of Armenia express gratitude to the...
 IDBank: Retirees will receive their cards free of charge
It should be reminded that the Bank, in line with the instructions of the Commandant...
 Azerbaijan Central Bank introduces direct management of 4 banks
All powers to manage these banks are temporarily transferred to the administrator...
 Limit of contactless payments without need for entering PIN code via IDBank’s Visa cards is already 20.000
To pay via IDBank’s Visa payWave cards at different stores, you just need to keep the card near the POS terminal...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos