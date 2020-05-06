News
May 9 festivities are canceled in Artsakh
May 9 festivities are canceled in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The festive events of May 9 will be canceled in Artsakh. Minister of State Grigori Martirosyan, who is also the Commandant of the emergency that has been declared in Artsakh in connection with COVID-19, issued a statement about this on Wednesday.

"May 9 is ahead—the triple holiday of the formation of the Artsakh Defense Army, the liberation of Shushi, and victory in the Great Patriotic War," the statement said, in particular. "Under the threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic, however, we have to cancel the festivities and limit ourselves to more restrained and non-crowded ceremonies.

In particular, the traditional march to the Stepanakert Memorial, the sports and cultural events, and other celebrations will not take place.”
