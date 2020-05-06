News
Premier: There are 620,905 jobs in Armenia
Premier: There are 620,905 jobs in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – As of April 29, there were 620,905 jobs in Armenia. We are talking only about the jobs for which people have received salaries and tax calculations and declarations have been submitted in connection with which. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this during the discussion of the report on the implementation of the 2019 government program at Wednesday’s sitting of the National Assembly.

He also reported on the results of the 16 programs currently being implemented by the government, and aimed at overcoming COVID-19’s socioeconomic consequences in Armenia.

At that, according to him, there were 618 thousand jobs in Armenia in February. "In the summer of 2019, we recorded for the first time the fact that the number of jobs in Armenia exceeds 600 thousand," Pashinyan said.

According to the PM, in April the salary fund amounted to 123.9 billion drams, whereas in February it was 119.7 billion drams. "I am saying this to show that the government has succeeded in managing the crisis, which has confidently attested to the absence of a societal crisis [in Armenia]," he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
