Armenia building completely new foreign policy concept

Armenia is building a completely new foreign policy concept, demonstrating its viability, said Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday at the parliament.
According to him, Armenia no longer intends to put up with the status of a 'third-rate country' and will position itself as a state with whose opinion it should be reckoned with.
As the PM noted the Armenian government respects its foreign partners and requires the same approach on their part.
Pashinyan pointed out certain risks emanating from the stated position, however, according to him, they have already made a choice, and will continue to be guided by this principle.