Armenia PM: Diplomatic corps still hasn't fully adapted to new rules of the game

The diplomatic corps still hasn't fully adapted to the new rules of the game in Armenia, and not all diplomats have accepted my resolute approaches. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in response to deputies’ questions during a discussion on the report on the execution of the government’s program for the year 2019 in parliament today.
Nevertheless, according to Pashinyan, most diplomats support and accept his position, yet there are people who are used to begging for something. Unfortunately, this is right, and I have witnessed this several times,” the head of government said.