Armenia PM: National Security Service deputy director's appointment was political decision

During a discussion on performance of the 2019 Budget in parliament today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan talked about the appointment of Argishti Kyaramyan to the position of deputy director of the National Security Service and said he had made a political decision and considered it a work-related necessity.

“Based on my policy and the promise I had made, there shouldn’t be officials from abroad within the Police and National Security Service. The time has come to assess and reassess the effectiveness of the work that has been done, and yes, this can be heralded as the launch of a phase in which there will also be appointments from the outside. Direct appointments may break the military logic of the system. We hope the state systems appreciate the way we look at it,” he said.