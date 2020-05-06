Armenia premier: We need to form new patrol service

YEREVAN. – We need to form a new patrol service so that that there should be no traffic police, there should be no patrol guard service. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this on Wednesday in the National Assembly during the debates on the report on the course of execution of the 2019 state budget.

"Most of the new patrol service should be formed from the current police, who should go through an [respective] education process, but we should also involve a large number of new people," he said. "Our conviction is that there should be a fairly high salary at the patrol service because today the work of the police is not appealing.

Yes, we have increased payments by 30%, but we know how much corruption income we have deprived the whole law enforcement system of. I am convinced that we have increased by 30%, but their gross income has decreased.”