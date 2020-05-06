Armenia PM to law-enforcement authorities: Government can't be cheated on

I don’t remember if it was Lenin or Stalin who said specialists make all the decisions, and this is still the case. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared during a discussion on execution of the 2019 Budget in parliament today.

“The law-enforcement authorities are in shock. The Police and the National Security Service saw something that they didn’t believe could happen, that is, the revolution that took place in 2018. Even today, there are many people who can’t believe that I am standing here as Prime Minister of Armenia. My objective has been to help the law-enforcement authorities overcome the shock, but the shock hasn’t been overcome yet. However, I believe the government needs to help them and make reforms at the same time,” the Prime Minister declared.

The Prime Minister added that the word ‘velvet’ has a negative connotation in Armenia, but the government is doing what it had promised to do. He added that the government has said it will provide all citizens of Armenia with the opportunity to live and work in the new situation, and even though the government has given police officers, judges and investigators a chance, he agrees that the time is almost up.

Pashinyan said the government hasn’t fired former officers of the law-enforcement authorities and said no officer should even think about cheating the government because the government can’t be cheated on.