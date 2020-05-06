Head of Armenian ruling party's faction on cases of evasion of criminal liability

The referendum won’t take place as long as holding crowded events is dangerous. This is what head of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Lilit Makunts told reporters today.

Touching upon the news in the presses according to which the board of the Civil Contract Party considered the dropping of mandates by deputies Vardan Atabekyan and Anna Karapetyan during its session, Makunts said the My Step faction regularly discusses disciplinary issues, yet fell short of saying what those issues are since they only concern the faction.

When told that in the past two years there have often been cases when a person escapes after a court’s decision on custody and asked who is responsible for this, Makunts spoke in general and said the My Step faction is open and cooperative and is ready to help provide the law-enforcement authorities with all the additional tools that will make their work more effective. “We look forward to hearing a proposal from the law-enforcement authorities. On behalf of the My Step faction, I must say that we are concerned about such cases.”