News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia and Belarus FMs hold phone talk
Armenia and Belarus FMs hold phone talk
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone talk with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei, MFA's press service reported.

The FM exchanged views on steps in the fight against coronavirus. Minister Mnatsakanyan presented to his Belarusian counterpart the assistance programs and measures implemented by the Armenia government aimed at overcoming the socio-economic consequences.

The sides highlighted the close cooperation between the various branches of the MFAs in organizing the return of the citizens of Armenia and Belarus to their homeland and effectively addressing the challenges they face. 

The FMs touched upon the issues on the bilateral agenda, expressing their mutual readiness to continue a constructive dialogue in fields of mutual interest. The importance of making full use of the potential of the inter-parliamentary platform was noted in this regard. 

The two also touched on some issues on the agenda of upcoming events within the CIS, the Eurasian Union, and the CSTO.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PM: Armenian citizens required to comply with law and imposed restrictions
Armenia has not overcome COVID-19 because people do not take restrictions seriously...
 Health minister: 8 coronavirus patients in Armenia are hooked up to ventilators
Eighty are in severe condition, and 30 are in critical condition…
 EU enters 'the deepest economic recession in its history', Paolo Gentiloni says
"The group of 19 nations using the euro as their currency will see a record decline of 7.75%...
 Trump on COVID-19 deaths in US: I don't sleep at night thinking about it
"To the people that have lost someone, there's nobody...
 Iran records over 100 thousand COVID-19 cases
Jahanpour said that 1,680 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday...
 Armenia PM has telephone conversation with World Health Organization chief
They exchanged views on the global situation caused by the CVID-19 pandemic...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos