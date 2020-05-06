Armenia and Belarus FMs hold phone talk

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone talk with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei, MFA's press service reported.
The FM exchanged views on steps in the fight against coronavirus. Minister Mnatsakanyan presented to his Belarusian counterpart the assistance programs and measures implemented by the Armenia government aimed at overcoming the socio-economic consequences.
The sides highlighted the close cooperation between the various branches of the MFAs in organizing the return of the citizens of Armenia and Belarus to their homeland and effectively addressing the challenges they face.
The FMs touched upon the issues on the bilateral agenda, expressing their mutual readiness to continue a constructive dialogue in fields of mutual interest. The importance of making full use of the potential of the inter-parliamentary platform was noted in this regard.
The two also touched on some issues on the agenda of upcoming events within the CIS, the Eurasian Union, and the CSTO.