Armenia Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer has new deputy
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Upon the recommendation of Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer of Armenia Sergey Meghryan and by Order N 158-A of Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan, Aram Karakhanyan has been appointed Deputy Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer.

Karakhanyan graduated from Yerevan State University, underwent training in the US and has been a member of the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia since 1999.

He has served in the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (2000-01), has lectured at Yerevan State University, has served as advisor to the Ambassador of Armenia to Egypt for legal affairs (2013-16) and as advisor to the Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer of Armenia (2016-18) and has worked for private companies providing legal services.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
