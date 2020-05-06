Armenian PM: Government is fighting against a criminal subculture to prevent growth of crime

The Armenian government is fighting against a criminal subculture to prevent the growth of crime, said PM Nikol Pashinyan Wednesday at the parliament.
According to him, to avoid new crimes committed by criminals during the investigation is another step.
“We intend to introduce a system for using e-handcuffs instead of the previous arrest,” PM noted adding that with the help of these handcuffs it will be possible to monitor the movement of those accused of committing certain crimes in order to prevent new crimes.