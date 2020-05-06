News
Wednesday
May 06
Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province has new police chief
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

By Wednesday’s order of Armenia’s Chief of Police Arman Sargsyan, Artur Mkrtchyan has been appointed head of the Gegharkunik provincial department of the police. Narek Sargsyan, an employee of the information department of the Police of Armenia, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"Artur Mkrtchyan is a police colonel," Narek Sargsyan added. "Prior to this appointment, he was holding the position of the head of the Ashtarak [town] police department."

To note, by the order of Armenia’s Chief of Police Arman Sargsyan on May 4, Gevorg Hakobyan was dismissed from his job as head of the Gegharkunik provincial department of the police.
