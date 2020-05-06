News
Wednesday
May 06
Saakashvili confirms his appointment to Ukraine's National Reforms Council
Saakashvili confirms his appointment to Ukraine's National Reforms Council
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Former president of Georgia and former head of the Odessa regional administration Mikheil Saakashvili confirmed his appointment to the National Reforms Council of Ukraine. “The head of the executive committee, not the secretary,” Saakashvili told Deutsche Welle.

Earlier, Ukrainian presses had reported on his appointment to the post of secretary of the council.

Saakashvili’s exact date of appointment has not been announced yet.

The National Reforms Council was created in 2014 by decree of the fifth Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko. The document noted that it is a "special advisory and advisory body under the President of Ukraine on strategic planning, harmonization of positions on a single state policy of reforms in Ukraine and their implementation." The president approves the personal composition of the National Council.

According to official information, 28 meetings of the National Reforms took place in 2014-2018, the last one in early March 2018.
