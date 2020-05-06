Armenia PM assures that relations with Russia are at good and high level

In response to deputies’ questions in parliament today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said Armenia’s relations with Russia are at a good and high level.
According to him, Armenia is trying to increase the effectiveness of organizations and membership to integration unions to which both Russia and Armenia have acceded. “Of course, there are problems in those relations, and there is an agenda,” Pashinyan added.
Pashinyan stated that when a new political situation was created in Armenia in 2018, not only Russia, but also the European Union faced a problem with adapting to the changes. “Armenia has to present itself with a new status,” the Prime Minister mentioned.