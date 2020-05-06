PM Pashinyan's remarks at Armenian parliament, COVID-19 situation update in Armenia, 06.05.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 06.05.2020

· The Armenian parliament held a session on Wednesday on the report over the implementation of the government program for 2019.

PM Nikol Pashinyan made a speech and touched upon several important issues over the latest developments in the country.

Speaking about the economic growth in 2019, the PM noted that “the highest economic growth was managed to be recorded—at 7.6%.

The PM highlighted the improvement in the sectoral structure of the economy, low inflation, and stable financial indicators.

Pashinyan noted that the growth in the manufacturing industry in 2019 amounted to 12%. In January - September 2019, the inflow of foreign investment amounted to $ 2.2 billion - an increase of $ 465 million compared to 2018, he added.

In the meantime, the PM also noted that over 100 healthcare and educational facilities will be repaired and constructed in Armenia. According to him, it is about ensuring employment both for this and the next year.

Speaking about the defense issues, Pashinyan stated that 225 advanced video surveillance devices have been installed at the front line, while 64 combat positions received electricity, 134 combat positions received constant water, and modular bathrooms were equipped at 35 combat positions. Earlier this information has been reported by the defense ministry’s spokesperson.

Touching upon the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pashinyan noted that ‘we do not have a social collapse,' but the crisis in Armenia is beginning and will last a year.

· The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 2,782 in Armenia.

According to the latest data, 1,135 COVID-19 patients have recovered thus far, whereas 40 others have died in Armenia from the disease.

One person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 had died of other illnesses. There are 7 such cases so far in Armenia.

The country’s health minister Arsen Torosyan, in turn, noted that 8 of the COVID-19 patients are hooked up to ventilators, while 80 are in severe condition and 30 are in critical condition.

· An Armenian parliament employee has tested positive for COVID-19, said parliament's speaker Ararat Mirzoyan. According to him, the person has been isolated.

In the meantime, My Step ruling bloc MP Nazeli Baghdasaryan told Armenian News -NEWS.am that she had self-isolated since Tuesday.

She had contact with a person infected with the coronavirus, and on Tuesday, it was confirmed that this person had COVID-19.

· By the decree of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Erik Grigoryan was relieved of his post as the minister of the environment.

PM Pashinyan commented on the dismissal and noted that Grigoryan did his best.

· Well-known American-Armenian physician, philanthropist, national and public figure, writer and publicist Noobar Janoian has died.

His wife, poet, and physician Sona Van took to her Facebook to announce the news sharing some photos.