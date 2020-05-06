News
Wednesday
May 06
Armenian FM: Yerevan-Moscow cooperation has a very busy agenda
Armenian FM: Yerevan-Moscow cooperation has a very busy agenda
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


The cooperation of Armenia with Russia has a very rich agenda and is one of the priority areas of our foreign policy, Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said Wednesday at the parliament.

According to him, this cooperation includes a number of areas, ranging from politics and security, and ending with the culture.

"We continue active cooperation with our Russian colleagues in all areas," he noted adding that these are very important strategic relations."

The Minister also noted that the parties cooperate on various international platforms, and, of course, each side has its own priorities.

“We continue our cooperation with our Russian colleagues for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries,” the FM summed up.
