No one can intimidate Armenian authorities: Nikol Pashinyan speaks on position of parties on Karabakh issue
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


All parties to the Karabakh conflict should want a resolution, said Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday at the parliament.

The Armenian PM spoke about his meetings with the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"I feel that he is constructive and wants to resolve the issue, as are the mediators of the negotiation process - Russia, Franc, and the United States," Pashinyan said.

He also noted that the Armenian authorities are authorized to negotiate, and are primarily guided by the interests of the peoples of Armenia and Karabakh.

"And no one can scare us and demand us to say the 'right things.' We are talking about what we need," he noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
