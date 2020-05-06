Armenia State Supervision Service deputy head now performing duties of head

Deputy Head of the State Supervision Service of Armenia Rafael Zakaryan has been performing the duties of head of the Service since yesterday, as reported the State Supervision Service.
Rafael Zakaryan was born in Yerevan, was conferred a degree in economics from the Armenian State University of Economics and has worked at Inecobank, the Ministry of Finance of Armenia, the State Revenue Committee and KPMG Armenia.
On February 12, 2019, the Prime Minister of Armenia appointed him deputy head of the State Supervision Service.
He is married with two children.