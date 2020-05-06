168.am: Argishti Kyaramy's appointment as National Security Service deputy director may cause protest

Armenia's Galaxy Group starts petition on change.org

Armenian startup creators working on transporting Armenia citizens to homeland via charter flights

Artur Vanetsyan: Homeland Development Fund's board held its first session

17 people charged, 4 detained under case of Gavar incident

Armenia FM gives diplomatic response to question about Lavrov's statement

Many cars partially under water due to downpour in Yerevan

Armenia Consulate General in Rostov-na-Don addresses citizens subject to military call-up

Armenian official: Development of Gyumri is one of government's priorities

Armenia minister calls on citizens to plan vacation in country this year

Armenian economy minister: There was no shortage of jobs in March

Assistant to Armenian MP tests positive for COVID-19

Armenia PM: I don't know anything about 550,000 unregistered workers

Armenia PM, MP get into dispute about situation in education sector

Armenia State Supervision Service deputy head now performing duties of head

Edward Fitzgerald: Alternatives to imprisonment must be applied for Robert Kocharyan

France-Armenia Chamber of Commerce and Industry concerned over illegal activities against ex-official’s son

PM Pashinyan's remarks at Armenian parliament, COVID-19 situation update in Armenia, 06.05.20 digest

China urges US not to use tariff threats as weapons

Armenian deputy PM: Government will assist Yerevan city hall in acquiring new vehicles

Armen Sarkissian meets Armenian Human Rights Defender

Armenian and Russian FMs speak about peaceful process of Karabakh conflict

RBC: Russian billionaire Dmitry Bosov commits suicide

Armenia not present in European aviation market to lose it, deputy PM says

Minister says no reason to believe that COVID-19 appeared in Armenia before March

Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia agree to open borders for citizens' movement

Deputy PM: EASA's shared deficiencies in Armenia's aviation field accumulated for decades

Russian culture minister tests positive for COVID-19

Armenian minister: Citizens who don't receive the full amount of social support must apply for the 2nd time

Putin reports Russian PM's health condition

No one can intimidate Armenian authorities: Nikol Pashinyan speaks on position of parties on Karabakh issue

Saakashvili confirms his appointment to Ukraine's National Reforms Council

Armenian FM: Yerevan-Moscow cooperation has a very busy agenda

Head of Armenian ruling party's faction on cases of evasion of criminal liability

Turkish lira drops to historic lows

Over AMD 16 billion allocated in 2019 to implement infrastructure programs in Armenia's communities, minister says

Armenian MP: Referendum peremptory as long as there is parliament decision

Armenia premier: We need to form new patrol service

Artsakh President hands state awards to Defense Army's military personnel

Memorandum of Artsakh MFA disseminated in UN

PM: Armenia must apply mechanism for universal declaration of income and assets

Dollar rise continues in Armenia

Armenia PM assures that relations with Russia are at good and high level

Pashinyan: Armenian government not going to provide nitrate and diesel fuel to villagers

Armenia PM: Police department head organized thefts to receive reward

PM: Armenian citizens required to comply with law and imposed restrictions

Armenian opposition MP: PM is director of National Security Service in Armenia

Gyumri infectious disease hospital treats 76 COVID-19 patients

Armenia PM: Gonzalo Sanchez Higuain had come to make investments, now property is state-owned

Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province has new police chief

PM: There are traitors in Armenia judicial, law enforcement systems

Armenian PM: Government is fighting against a criminal subculture to prevent growth of crime

Armenian opposition MP: Amendments to law on political parties won't change anything

Armenia committee is set up to prepare, organize state events

Armenia Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer has new deputy

Armenia and Belarus FMs hold phone talk

Armenia PM to law-enforcement authorities: Government can't be cheated on

Health minister: 8 coronavirus patients in Armenia are hooked up to ventilators

Premier: There are 620,905 jobs in Armenia

Armenia PM: Diplomatic corps still hasn't fully adapted to new rules of the game

Armenia PM: National Security Service deputy director's appointment was political decision

PM on environment minister’s dismissal: Not all tasks have been performed or underperformed

EU enters 'the deepest economic recession in its history', Paolo Gentiloni says

Trump on COVID-19 deaths in US: I don't sleep at night thinking about it

Judge grants request for arrest of Armenian ex-ambassador to Vatikan

PM: Gazprom strives to make its subsidiary in Armenia more competitive

May 9 festivities are canceled in Artsakh

Armenia records unprecedented decline in diesel prices, PM claims

Iran records over 100 thousand COVID-19 cases

Armenia building completely new foreign policy concept

Armenia PM has telephone conversation with World Health Organization chief

VEON withdraws from discussions with UCom CJSC related to potential transaction in Armenia

Moody's reaffirms Ardshinbank's Rating with Stable Outlook

Azerbaijan ex-FM calls for starting war against Armenia

Armenia attorney: Investigator refuses to interrogate person whose testimony excludes accused’s guilt for 48 days

Iran warns nuclear deal leaders on their response to arms embargo extension, Rouhani claims

Pashinyan: Over 1 million people received direct aid from Armenian government

Armenian parliament employee tests positive for COVID-19, speaker says

Pashinyan: No solution to Karabakh conflict if it is unacceptable for people of Armenia, Artsakh

PM: Democratic stability established in Armenia

Manufacturing in GDP structure of Armenia becomes economy's leading sector, Pashinyan claims

Armenia's index of economic activity amounts to 8.7% in January-February 2020

Armenian deputy PM denies rumors about his resignation

PM: Immediately after first COVID-19 case Armenia government’s first step was declaring state of emergency

AAA thanks Minnesota State Senator for authoring Senate resolution recognizing Artsakh's independence

World Bank supports innovative social assistance project in Armenia

PM: Crisis in Armenia will last a year

Armenia premier: We have resolved matter of overpayments

Record number of COVID-19 deaths per day confirmed in Brazil

Armenia legislature adopts several amendments to current laws

Over 100 healthcare and educational facilities to be repaired and built in Armenia

Trump wears no COVID-19 mask at Honeywell factory

Armenia MP self-isolates since Tuesday

PM: Armenia succeeded in recording highest economic growth in 2019

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,782 in Armenia

US and Iran may exchange prisoners

225 ultra-modern video surveillance devices installed on the front line, Armenian minister's spokesperson claims

Pashinyan: After the revolution, Armenian state budget revenues increased by 43.6% over the year and 8 months

Speaker on distributing face masks: There is suspicion that Armenia parliament employee had COVID-19 contact

Armenian PM: Increase in salaries of civil servants as bonuses happened by my personal decision