News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia State Supervision Service deputy head now performing duties of head
Armenia State Supervision Service deputy head now performing duties of head
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Deputy Head of the State Supervision Service of Armenia Rafael Zakaryan has been performing the duties of head of the Service since yesterday, as reported the State Supervision Service.

Rafael Zakaryan was born in Yerevan, was conferred a degree in economics from the Armenian State University of Economics and has worked at Inecobank, the Ministry of Finance of Armenia, the State Revenue Committee and KPMG Armenia.

On February 12, 2019, the Prime Minister of Armenia appointed him deputy head of the State Supervision Service.

He is married with two children.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos