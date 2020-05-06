News
Wednesday
May 06
Deputy PM: EASA's shared deficiencies in Armenia's aviation field accumulated for decades
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The deficiencies identified in the report of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in the aviation field of Armenia relate to problems accumulated over decades, but not just in recent years, Armenian deputy PM Tigran Avinyan said on Wednesday at the parliament.

To eliminate the identified shortcomings, the Civil Aviation Committee initiated tough measures that have not been carried out by the department for years, Avninyan noted.

The Deputy PM also said that a meeting will be held on May 12, during which conclusions will be given regarding the future of the Civil Aviation Committee.

"When the final decision is announced, we will draw the appropriate conclusions," he said.

In particular, he noted that this problem is being solved, despite the conclusions of the EASA.
