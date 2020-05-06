Armenian deputy PM: Government will assist Yerevan city hall in acquiring new vehicles

The Armenian government will assist the Yerevan city hall in resolving the issue of acquiring new vehicles, said deputy PM Tigran Avinyan.
According to the deputy PM, talks on this issue were conducted with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which agreed to provide Armenia with a loan of EUR 25 million for the purchase of 100 modern buses.
So, at the suggestion of the EBRD, a tender is already being held to accelerate the purchase of 100 buses for Yerevan.
“These funds will be provided within the framework of earlier approved programs,” Avinyan noted.