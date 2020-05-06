Armenia PM: I don't know anything about 550,000 unregistered workers

In response to deputies’ question about the support that the government is providing to 550,000 unregistered workers and 70,000 Armenians from the Diaspora during a parliamentary session today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said he didn't know that there are 550,000 unregistered workers in Armenia.
The Prime Minister informed that the government has also paid attention to unregistered workers through several programs, and in particular, their utility payments are reimbursed through the engagement of minor children or support to pregnant women.