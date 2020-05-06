France-Armenia Chamber of Commerce and Industry concerned over illegal activities against ex-official’s son

France-Armenia Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed concern over the illegal activities against Gurgen Khachatryan, the chairman of the Ucom board of directors.

The statement runs as follows:

The France-Armenia Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been following closely the developments around Ucom and Galaxy Group of Companies, within the scope of its mission in Armenia—which is the improvement and development of the commercial, business and investment climate.

We are convinced that the business and investment environment in this difficult transition period in Armenia must be protected from instability, from a decrease in business confidence and from an atmosphere of mistrust.

In this context, it was particularly disturbing to see the Prime Minister's newly appointed spokesperson's Facebook statement about the government's intention to interfere in the sale of Ucom's shares and the events around Gurgen Khachatryan, the chairman of the company's board of directors.

The RA Constitution proclaims freedom of economic activity and guarantees economic competition. It also defines the economic order of the State, which is based on private ownership, freedom of economic activity and free economic competition, with the goal of achieving general economic well-being and social justice through state policies.

At the same time, the main governing principle in the Republic of Armenia is that of separation and balance of the legislative, executive and judicial powers.

Being deeply convinced that the three branches of power in Armenia must be independent, we would like to believe that the spokesperson's remarks about the possibility of an unhealthy interdependence of the judicial and executive powers are simply a result of her inexperience.

In a rule of law state, the executive refrains from interfering in disputes among shareholders, from influencing such disputes or putting pressure on shareholders. Also, before a court verdict is reached, it refrains from making controversial and dubious statements and/or actions that may affect the impartiality of the court’s decision and have a negative effect on the Republic of Armenia's business environment and the country's attractiveness for investments.

We continue to follow the developments, and we are hopeful that the parties will refrain from unlawful and unconstitutional approaches and actions.”

Respectfully, and with a vision of the Republic of Armenia as a strong rule of law state,

France-Armenia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.