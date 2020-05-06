Armenia PM, MP get into dispute about situation in education sector

The main reasons for poverty in Armenia are employment and education. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Vahe Enfiajyan said in parliament today, reiterating Nikol Pashinyan’s statement.
Enfiajyan went on to present statistics based on which 2.8% of the GDP is allocated to the education sector in Armenia every year, while Georgia and Russia allocate 3.8%, Turkey, Iran and Azerbaijan allocate 4.4%, 3.4% and 3%, respectively. Enfiajyan asked the Prime Minister to comment on these indicators.
In response, Prime Minister Pashinyan said in 2020, the expenditures for education grew by 30% compared with 2017, 32% compared with 2018 and 14% compared in 2019, making up AMD 161,100,000. Afterwards, government officials started reminding the Prime Minister that the given percentage has been maintained in the course of two years, not one, after which the Prime Minister promised to increase funds by 40% next year.