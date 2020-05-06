Armenia minister calls on citizens to plan vacation in country this year

I call on citizens of Armenia to spend their vacation in the country so that we can contribute to the recovery of the tourism sector. This is what Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan declared in response to deputies’ questions in parliament today.
According to him, the growth of tourism is in the government’s focus.
“I call on the public to spend their summer vacation in Armenia and Karabakh as much as possible,” Papikyan said, adding that this will help recover the tourism sector devastated by the coronavirus.
The minister also mentioned the importance of road construction in the context of tourism and informed that new roads are under construction in certain regions of the country.
“This year, major tourist destinations, including Makaravank Monastery and Haghpat Monastery and Lake Parz, as well as the roads leading to those sites are included in the program. There are also road repair programs and winners of tenders. The contracts are being signed,” Papikyan declared.