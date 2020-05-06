Armenian official: Development of Gyumri is one of government's priorities

The development of Gyumri is one of the priorities of the Armenian government. This is what Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Suren Papikyan declared in response to deputies’ questions in parliament today.
According to him, the government is planning to allocate AMD 2,500,000 for construction of new roads.
“The government will also co-finance the program of IDEA Foundation for the restoration of a park,” Papikyan informed. He also stated that the programs for growth of tourism have been expanded, and the northern provinces of the country, including Shirak Province, have been included in those programs.
The minister failed to answer deputies’ questions about the term of completion of construction of the Gyumri-Yerevan highway.