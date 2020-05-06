News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian economy minister: There was no shortage of jobs in March
Armenian economy minister: There was no shortage of jobs in March
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

There was no shortage of jobs in Armenia in March. This is what Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan declared in response to deputies’ questions in parliament today.

According to him, the State Revenue Committee provides the information about the number of jobs.

“The State Revenue Committee gathers information about the number of registered workers of companies.  In any case, there were no cuts in March. Alongside this, restrictions on certain types of activities are already being lifted, and companies are gradually getting back to work,” the minister added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos