Armenian economy minister: There was no shortage of jobs in March

There was no shortage of jobs in Armenia in March. This is what Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan declared in response to deputies’ questions in parliament today.
According to him, the State Revenue Committee provides the information about the number of jobs.
“The State Revenue Committee gathers information about the number of registered workers of companies. In any case, there were no cuts in March. Alongside this, restrictions on certain types of activities are already being lifted, and companies are gradually getting back to work,” the minister added.