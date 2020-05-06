Many cars partially under water due to downpour in Yerevan

Shamshyan.com reports that the administrative territory of the Division for Transport and Management of Affairs of the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia has become impassable due to the downpour in Yerevan.
“A lot of cars are partially under water, and drivers can’t drive out of the water. The firefighting-rescue squad of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and representatives of Veolia Water have arrived at the scene and are also having trouble performing actions since the water is above 1 meter. All the cars belong to the Government of Armenia and the employees of the presidential apparatus, and the reason for accumulation of rainwater is that the water disposal pipes are clogged, and if Yerevan Municipality and Veolia Water had cleaned the pipes, this wouldn’t have happened,” writes Shamshyan.com.