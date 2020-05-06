Armenia Consulate General in Rostov-na-Don addresses citizens subject to military call-up

The Consulate General of Armenia in Rostov-na-Don has posted the following on its Facebook page:

“The citizens of Armenia who have to be drafted to the Armed Forces of Armenia for military service and who, due to the restrictions applied as a result of the coronavirus and lack of air communication, haven’t been able to return to Armenia on time to show up to the military registration office of their respective and record-registered places of residence, need to send their contacts to [email protected] for regulation of the future legal procedures and for their transport to the Republic of Armenia, whenever it is possible.

In the letter addressed to the Consulate General of Armenia in Rostov-na-Don, the citizen needs to indicate name, last name, patronymic, serial number of passport, date of birth, name of military registration office of the record-registered place of residence or address of record-registration in Armenia, the location in the given country and mobile phone numbers, e-mail address, Viber, WhatsApp.

The Consulate General of Armenia in Rostov-na-Don will contact the registered citizens and inform them about the possible options for return to Armenia as soon as possible.

The Consulate General of Armenia in Rostov-na-Don reminds citizens that, if the term of the passport is expired, the certificate for return to Armenia will be issued to citizens returning to Armenia for military call-up free of charge.”