News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian MP tested for COVID-19, to get results tomorrow
Armenian MP tested for COVID-19, to get results tomorrow
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Nazeli Baghdasaryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that she was tested for COVID-19 today and might get the results tomorrow.

“I feel great. I don’t think I’m infected, but when I was being tested, my fever was 37.7 Celsius. I really don’t have any problems. I’m currently isolated at home. The doctors might transfer me to a different place since my minor child is with me in Yerevan, my other family members are in Gyumri, and I couldn’t leave him and go to the place for quarantine,” Baghdasaryan said.

Baghdasaryan has been self-isolated since yesterday after having contact with a citizen infected with the coronavirus for nearly six days, and the citizen tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

This evening, Baghdasaryan’s assistant Knarik Harutyunyan posted on her Facebook page that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian startup creators working on transporting Armenia citizens to homeland via charter flights
The team has been working on the startup for...
 Assistant to Armenian MP tests positive for COVID-19
According to certain presses, I had a...
 China urges US not to use tariff threats as weapons
“So the United States should stop thinking it can use tariffs as a weapon and a big stick to coerce other countries...
 Minister says no reason to believe that COVID-19 appeared in Armenia before March
Commenting on talks that the COVID-19 was allegedly imported to Armenia back in December...
 Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia agree to open borders for citizens' movement
Prime Minister of Latvia Krisjanis Karins has tweeted that...
 Russian culture minister tests positive for COVID-19
Minister of Culture of Russia Olga Lyubimova has been...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos