Armenian MP tested for COVID-19, to get results tomorrow

Deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Nazeli Baghdasaryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that she was tested for COVID-19 today and might get the results tomorrow.
“I feel great. I don’t think I’m infected, but when I was being tested, my fever was 37.7 Celsius. I really don’t have any problems. I’m currently isolated at home. The doctors might transfer me to a different place since my minor child is with me in Yerevan, my other family members are in Gyumri, and I couldn’t leave him and go to the place for quarantine,” Baghdasaryan said.
Baghdasaryan has been self-isolated since yesterday after having contact with a citizen infected with the coronavirus for nearly six days, and the citizen tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.
This evening, Baghdasaryan’s assistant Knarik Harutyunyan posted on her Facebook page that she has tested positive for COVID-19.