Armenian startup creators working on transporting Armenia citizens to homeland via charter flights

During the days of the pandemic, Flight Hunter, a startup created to organize charter flights, is undertaking the “Come Back to Armenia” initiative through which citizens of Armenia abroad can register and return to their homeland via a charter flight whenever possible.

“Citizens of Armenia abroad learn about the initiative on our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/flighthuntercom/) and inform their desire to come to Armenia by filling out a special online questionnaire. We have already received about 3,000 applications, and most of the applicants are from Russia and the US. Moreover, we are currently in contact with airline companies and are trying to make sure the charter flights are carried out directly from the cities from which people want to return to Armenia, and those cities are especially Russian cities,” Tigran Petrosyan, one of the creators of the startup, told Armenian News-NEWS.am, stating that the dates aren’t specified yet due to the changing restrictions in different countries.

The team has been working on the startup for two years, and during the pandemic, it has put in all its efforts to organize more charter flights. When the project is fully launched, citizens of Armenia in every corner of the globe can provide the required information and express the desire to move from a particular point to Armenia. The startup will process the data and discuss the transport of registered passengers for a specific period with air carriers. This can even provide an opportunity to organize direct flights from new directions. This is a global project and is designed to make the movement of people through air space more convenient.