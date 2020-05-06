Armenia's Galaxy Group starts petition on change.org

Employees of Galaxy Group have started a petition on change.org with the demand to put an end to the persecution and repression against Galaxy Group’s companies.

The petition reads as follows:

“I am a law-abiding citizen of the Republic of Armenia. I live and work in the Republic of Armenia and create value for the state and public through my daily activities. I see my future and will continue to see my future in the Republic of Armenia.

We are 300 employees who have different political views and different views on the country’s development, but we have become a family at Galaxy Group. Here we have set aside our disagreements and have grown and made many achievements by combining our efforts, and we take pride in our company’s advancement. At the difficult moment of the epidemic, we were certain that we could overcome it and help the country overcome the crisis since we are backed by a strong and sustainable organization. However, due to the recent events concerning the companies, we have become vulnerable. Today, we are compelled to overcome not only the crisis caused by the epidemic, but also the created situation, which poses a great risk for the companies and has made us face the risk of unemployment.

We are certain that, with our team, we have set an example for businesses, enhanced the business climate in Armenia, and will help the country and economy make more progress by continuing our work.

Thus, based on the aforementioned, we demand putting an end to the persecutions and repressions against the companies of Galaxy Group, separate politics from business and allow us to work to create sustainable capital for the state, pay taxes, create new high-paying jobs and keep the economy of our country strong."