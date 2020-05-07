Deputy Assistant Secretary of State: US deeply involved in ensuring course of Armenia-Azerbaijan dialogue

The Foreign Ministers of both Azerbaijan and Armenia are well aware of the positive role that the United States is playing in helping to continue the dialogue. George Kent, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, stated this during an online discussion, answering a question of the Voice of America, the latter reported.
Asked whether the United States agrees with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's recent statement on the Karabakh peace process, the State Department representative n said that the Russian FM had recently made a number of unhelpful statements, and the United States was deeply involved in ensuring the course of dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Referring to the ongoing reforms in Armenia after the “velvet revolution” in the country, Kent stressed that what they see today in Armenia are real steps towards achieving a systemic change, and the United States will try to support Armenia on that path. In general, judicial reform plays a key role in a country's democracy, he added, in particular.
One of the concerns over the spread of coronavirus is the wave of disinformation being guided from Russia and China, George Kent also said. In particular, there is a serious flood of disinformation about the biolabs that have opened in Armenia, Georgia, and Ukraine with the support of the United States, he noted. The goal of these biolabs is to help countries counteract biological hazards, and they are currently serving those countries, the US official noted. According to him, the forces that are disseminating disinformation on this matter are trying to spread false information that these labs are creating infections, instead of fighting against them. But, according to George Kent, it is in these labs where coronavirus tests are performed, and it is these labs that help countries fight against the spread of COVID-19.