Newspaper: Armenia parliament is disinfected

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: It was confirmed yesterday that there is an employee infected with the coronavirus in the staff of the parliament—the assistant of Nazeli Baghdasaryan, an MP of the [majority] My Step faction from Gyumri, who was infected by her girlfriend.
The parliament was informed about her being infected yesterday, when the infected person ran a fever and was taken to Nork infectious diseases’ hospital; the test result was positive. But, for some reason, the leadership of the NA [National Assembly] was avoiding announcing it clearly. At the beginning of the NA sitting yesterday, [speaker] Ararat Mirzoyan stated that there are suspicions that "there is a person who has had contact [with COVID-19]" in the staff, and only after the media reports he admitted that they have an infected person.
The MP had contact with her assistant 6 days ago; before that, the infected person also participated in the sittings of the NA [Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs] with the MP.
We were informed that large-scale disinfection measures were launched in the parliament yesterday, and Baghdasaryan and the entire staff of the state and legal affairs [committee] were urged to self-isolate themselves; they plan to test them [for COVID-19] in the near future.