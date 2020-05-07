News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia parliament is disinfected
Newspaper: Armenia parliament is disinfected
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: It was confirmed yesterday that there is an employee infected with the coronavirus in the staff of the parliament—the assistant of Nazeli Baghdasaryan, an MP of the [majority] My Step faction from Gyumri, who was infected by her girlfriend.

The parliament was informed about her being infected yesterday, when the infected person ran a fever and was taken to Nork infectious diseases’ hospital; the test result was positive. But, for some reason, the leadership of the NA [National Assembly] was avoiding announcing it clearly. At the beginning of the NA sitting yesterday, [speaker] Ararat Mirzoyan stated that there are suspicions that "there is a person who has had contact [with COVID-19]" in the staff, and only after the media reports he admitted that they have an infected person.

The MP had contact with her assistant 6 days ago; before that, the infected person also participated in the sittings of the NA [Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs] with the MP.

We were informed that large-scale disinfection measures were launched in the parliament yesterday, and Baghdasaryan and the entire staff of the state and legal affairs [committee] were urged to self-isolate themselves; they plan to test them [for COVID-19] in the near future.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Nine people under COVID-19 isolation in Karabakh
Artsakh Information Headquarters reported…
 Benefactors Mikael and Karen Vardanyan donates AMD 300 million for fight against pandemic
200.000 drams were transferred to the account of each of one thousand of medical workers in Yerevan and the regions of RA...
 Government approves 17th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia
Accordingly, respective grants will be provided to high-tech businesses…
 No prisoner in Armenia tests positive for COVID-19
The minister noted not a single prisoner in Armenia had a COVID-19 infection...
 Armenia PM wearing face mask to parliament session
Pashinyan’s assistant is also wearing a mask…
 Latest COVID-19 casualties in Armenia were 78 and 66 years old
Two more deaths were registered yesterday when the patients had tested positive for coronavirus...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos