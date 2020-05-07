Newspaper: Armenia ex-PM to be called to National Security Service

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to the Zhoghovurd daily’s information, local law enforcement officers will soon summon RA former Prime Minister, Eurasian Development Bank board deputy chairman Tigran Sargsyan for questioning.
The criminal case in which Tigran Sargsyan's name is mentioned is connected with the offshore scandal in Cyprus. Archbishop Navasard Ktchoyan, head of the Araratian Patriarchal Diocese [of the Armenian Apostolic Church], also plays a role in this.
Now, according to the Zhoghovurd daily’s information, former Prime Minister Tigran Sargsyan will be summoned for questioning by law enforcement as a witness’ judicial status for the time being.
Yesterday, all our attempts to talk to Tigran Sargsyan were in vain. We tried to get clarification from the NSS [National Security Service] on when, with what status Tigran Sargsyan would be summoned for questioning, but later the NSS urged to send the question in writing.