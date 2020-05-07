News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia PM instructs to find ex-official’s son at any cost
Newspaper: Armenia PM instructs to find ex-official’s son at any cost
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The authorities, particularly the NSS [National Security Service], are making every effort to find the son of former Minister of Finance [and State Revenue Committee former chairman] Gagik Khachatryan, chairman of the Board of Directors of Ucom company Gurgen Khachatryan

[PM] Nikol Pashinyan has instructed to find him at any cost, and in case of not finding him, he threatened to punish those responsible.

The NSS is taking desperate steps to follow the Prime Minister's instruction. Yesterday, several people were apprehended on suspicion of organizing Gurgen Khachatryan's escape, although they have no evidence.

Probably, they hope that by staying in the "basements" of the NSS, the apprehended persons will decide to help the investigators find G. Khachatryan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia parliament is disinfected
For some reason, the leadership of the National Assembly was avoiding clearly announcing that a staff member had been infected with COVID-19…
 Newspaper: Armenia ex-PM to be called to National Security Service
Tigran Sargsyan is currently Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank…
 Newspaper: State of emergency in Armenia to be extended on May 14
The government has a political reason for that…
 Armenian opposition MP: PM is director of National Security Service in Armenia
Two days ago, Argishti Kyaramyan was appointed...
 Armenia parliament resumes regular 4-day sittings
The government's “performance” in 2019 is also on the agenda….
 Newspaper: Retired Armenia PMs to also be allocated houses by state?
A respective legislative change is planned to be put into circulation in the near future…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos