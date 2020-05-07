Newspaper: Armenia PM instructs to find ex-official’s son at any cost

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The authorities, particularly the NSS [National Security Service], are making every effort to find the son of former Minister of Finance [and State Revenue Committee former chairman] Gagik Khachatryan, chairman of the Board of Directors of Ucom company Gurgen Khachatryan
[PM] Nikol Pashinyan has instructed to find him at any cost, and in case of not finding him, he threatened to punish those responsible.
The NSS is taking desperate steps to follow the Prime Minister's instruction. Yesterday, several people were apprehended on suspicion of organizing Gurgen Khachatryan's escape, although they have no evidence.
Probably, they hope that by staying in the "basements" of the NSS, the apprehended persons will decide to help the investigators find G. Khachatryan.