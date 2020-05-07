Pompeo does not rule out US will offer alternative to WHO

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo does not rule out that Washington may offer some alternative to the World Health Organization (WHO), as it allegedly failed to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. His remarks came on Fox Business, TASS reported.

The US Secretary of State was asked whether Washington plans to advocate the creation of a new organization that would take on the functions that WHO now performs.

According to Pompeo, the US administration is trying to assess what further action is best.

The US President has set a clear goal for all of them: not to allow the WHO to fail again, Pompeo noted adding that it is unacceptable for WHO to receive hundreds of millions of US dollars if it does not fulfill its tasks.

Pompeo claimed the US knows how to work in the field of international health. According to him, the American side intends to find a way to make the US a leader in developing measures in the field of international health. WHO simply did not cope with the task assigned to it, Pompeo added.

Trump said on April 14 that Washington had suspended fundings to WHO. According to him, the money will not be transferred until the assessment of the organization’s role in hiding the data on the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak caused by the new coronavirus disease was recorded at the end of 2019 in Central China, and it spread to most countries. On March 11, WHO recognized it as a pandemic.